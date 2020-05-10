Monday, May 11, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. Shimla's tourism business badly hit by COVID-19 pandemic

News Videos

Shimla's tourism business badly hit by COVID-19 pandemic

The travel and tourism industry has badly hit by COVID-19 pandemic. An hotelier in Shimla, Chander Mohan Sharma said, "Business is almost zero right now.

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Cricket Ki Baat

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

Entertainment

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News

X