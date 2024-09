Updated on: September 13, 2024 18:50 IST

Shimla Mosque Row: Sanjauli on high alert as mosque row triggers massive police deployment

Tensions simmer in Shimla as scores of people continued to protest against the alleged illegal construction of a mosque on Sep 13.Locals have been demanding the demolition of parts of the mosque that have been built beyond permissible limits in the Sanjauli. Watch to know more!