Updated on: October 06, 2024 18:55 IST

Shimla Court orders Waqf Board to demolish three floors of Sanjauli Mosque within two months

The Shimla Municipal Commissioner Court on October 03 ordered the demolition of three floors of the Sanjauli Mosque in Himachal Pradesh. The Court has given two months to the Masjid committee and Waqf Board to complete the demolition process.Watch to know more!