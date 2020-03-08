Sunday, March 08, 2020
     
  #SheInspiresUs: Athlete Neelu Mishra bags several medals despite kidney malfunction

#SheInspiresUs: Athlete Neelu Mishra bags several medals despite kidney malfunction

Neelu Mishra, an athlete from Varanasi set an example for all women across India. Despite suffering from Kidney problem since childhood, she has won several gold medals for the nation.

