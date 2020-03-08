Sunday, March 08, 2020
     
  5. #SheInspiresUs: 45-yr-old woman in MP's Mandsaur fixes puncture for living

Breaking the stereotype, a 45-year-old woman repairs tyre punctures to earn her living in Madhya Pradesh's Mandsaur.

