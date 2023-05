Updated on: May 10, 2023 23:53 IST

Shehbaz Sharif on Imran Khan: Press conference of Pakistan's PM Shehbaz Sharif regarding Imran Khan

Pakistan's PM Shahbaz Sharif, while addressing the country, has said that during the regime of Imran Khan, there was retribution. Many opposition leaders were in jail during Imran's tenure. Opposition leaders were sent to jail in fake cases. At the time of Imran, the face was seen not the case.