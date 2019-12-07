Saturday, December 07, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. She wanted to live: Swati Maliwal on the death of Unnao rape victim

News Videos

She wanted to live: Swati Maliwal on the death of Unnao rape victim

India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 07, 2019 8:39 IST ]
She was airlifted to Safdarjung hospital in Delhi for treatment, where she passed away Friday night. According to Dr. Shalabh Kumar, the victim suffered a cardiac arrest at 11.10 pm but she succumbed at 11.40 pm.
Aaj Ki Baat
Aap Ki Adalat
Cricket Ki Baat
Oh My God
Kurukshetra
Entertainment
Bigg boss 13

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News

  Previous VideoNews 100 | December 7, 2019 Next VideoToday Horoscope, Daily Astrology, Zodiac Sign for Saturday, December 7, 2019  