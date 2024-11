Updated on: November 06, 2024 10:38 IST

Sharda Sinha Death: PM Modi Remembers Sharda Sinha’s Contribution to Music

Legendary folk singer Sharda Sinha passed away on November 5 due to septicaemia, a complication from her battle with multiple myeloma. In his condolences, PM Modi honoured her immense contribution to Bhojpuri and Maithili folk music, stating that the "echo of her melodious songs will last forever."