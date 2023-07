Updated on: July 17, 2023 22:57 IST

Aaj Ki Baat: Sharad Pawar to skip Opposition's key meet today in Bengaluru, likely to join tomorrow

NCP leader Sharad Pawar will not participate in the Opposition's meeting in Karnataka's Bengaluru on Monday. However, the 82-year-old leader is likely to participate on the second day of the meeting on Tuesday (July 18).