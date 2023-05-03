Wednesday, May 03, 2023
     
  5. Sharad Pawar Resigns: Who will become NCP's President? Praful Patel gave a big statement

Updated on: May 03, 2023 17:19 IST

Sharad Pawar Resigns: Who will become NCP's President? Praful Patel gave a big statement

Sharad Pawar Resigns: There is speculation about who will replace Sharad Pawar as the party president in NCP. NCP leader Praful Patel has just given a big statement on this question.
