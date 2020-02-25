Tuesday, February 25, 2020
     
  5. Sensex crashes by 800 points amid coronavirus fears, metal stocks plunge

Sensex crashes by 800 points amid coronavirus fears, metal stocks plunge

Equity benchmark indices closed nearly 2 per cent lower on Monday as the spread of coronavirus outside China spooked global markets.

