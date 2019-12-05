Thursday, December 05, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. Sense of fear in UP after 2 rapes: Ramgopal Yadav demands President rule

News Videos

Sense of fear in UP after 2 rapes: Ramgopal Yadav demands President rule

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 05, 2019 15:06 IST ]

Reports of two gruesome rape case and one of which ended in an attempted murder in two districts of Uttar Pradesh have spread a sense of fear through out the state, Samajwadi Party leader Ramgopal Yadav said demanding President's Rule in the state.

Aaj Ki Baat
Aap Ki Adalat
Cricket Ki Baat
Oh My God
Kurukshetra
Entertainment
Bigg boss 13

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News

  Previous VideoBollywood celebs attend the Filmfare Style and Glamour Awards Next VideoNarasimha Rao's grandson condemns Manmohan Singh's statement on 1984 anti-Sikh riots  