Security tightened in Ayodhya on 27th anniversary of Babri Masjid demolition

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 06, 2019 7:58 IST ]

Today (December 6) marks the 27th anniversary of the demolition of Babri Masjid. In this view, the day has been declared as the most sensitive day after November 9, when the Supreme Court delivered its verdict in the Ayodhya case. Security arrangements have tightened and police personnel have been deployed in Ayodhya in order to prevent any untoward incident. Authorities have divided the district into four security zones, 10 security sectors and 14 sub-security sectors.
 

