Security beefed up ahead of Republic Day full dress rehearsals

Ahead of Republic Day full dress rehearsals on January 23, security at Central Delhi and Rajpath area has been increased. Rehearsal of the parade, this year, will begin from Vijay Chowk till National Stadium due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Delhi traffic police issued a traffic advisory to facilitate easy movement of traffic at the time of rehearsals of the parade.