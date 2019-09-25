Wednesday, September 25, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. Security agencies issues terror attack alert on 4 major airbases of the country

News Videos

Security agencies issues terror attack alert on 4 major airbases of the country

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: September 25, 2019 10:48 IST ]

Security agencies issues terror attack alert on 4 major airbases of the country. An alert has been issued for attack on Srinagar, Pathankot, Jammu and Hindon airbases.

Aaj Ki Baat
Aap Ki Adalat
Cricket Ki Baat
Oh My God
Kurukshetra
Entertainment

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News

  Previous VideoExclusive | Team India is playing consistent cricket in past 2-3 years: Zaheer Khan Next VideoSIT arrests a girl who accused Chinmayanand of raping her  