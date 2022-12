Updated on: December 29, 2022 9:32 IST

Tunisha Sharma Death Case | Secrets of Tunisha's suicide can be revealed from Sheezan Khan's phone today

Today is a very important day in Actress Tunisha Sharma Death Case. Today Tunisha's mother and her maternal uncle will record their statement in front of the Mumbai Police. Apart from these, Tunisha's driver will also give his statement related to this case in front of the police.