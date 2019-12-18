Wednesday, December 18, 2019
     
 Live tv
  5. SC dismisses death-row convict's review petition, Nirbhaya's mother says she is happy

News Videos

SC dismisses death-row convict's review petition, Nirbhaya's mother says she is happy

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 18, 2019 14:24 IST ]

Reacting to the judgement of Supreme Court dismissing the death-row convict's review petition, Nirbhaya's mother said that the convict has already lost the time to file the petition before the President but she is shure that his petition will be rejected by the President

