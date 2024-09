Updated on: September 15, 2024 19:08 IST

Saurabh Bharadwaj on Kejriwal's Resignation, says 'He wants to give Agni Pariksha'

After Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal announced his resignation from the Delhi Chief Minister's post in two days, Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj asserted that the Supreme Court has given bail to Arvind Kejriwal but he wants to go among the public to give ‘Agni-Pariksha'.