Updated on: January 09, 2025 18:16 IST

Mahakumbh 2025: Satya Sanatan Conclave: BJP's Sudhanshu Trivedi takes a dig at Kejriwal

BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi also participated in India TV's 'Satya Sanatan' conclave on Maha Kumbh. He is answering questions related to Maha Kumbh