Updated on: July 27, 2022 10:21 IST

Sar Tan Se Juda Row: Vocal Supreme Court Advocate Vineet Jindal receives death threat

Supreme Court advocate Vineet Jindal receives death threat: Vocal Supreme Court Advocate Vineet Jindal received threat with a note that read, 'Allah ka paigam hai Vineet Jindal, tera bhi sar tan se juda karenge jald hi'. He tweeted the same out, urging the Delhi Police to storm into action.