Updated on: September 14, 2024 18:44 IST

Sanjauli Mosque row: From reciting ‘Hanuman Chalisa’ to ‘Bandh’, protests spread across Himachal

Markets are closed across Himachal Pradesh over the alleged illegal construction of a mosque in the Sanjauli area on September 14. heavy police force has been deployed at the Shimla This follows a protest held on September 11 where members of Hindu outfits clashed with security forces while