Friday, March 06, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik makes sculpture on coronavirus to spread awareness

News Videos

Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik makes sculpture on coronavirus to spread awareness

With an aim to create awareness among people to fight coronavirus scare, sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik has made a sculpture to counter the deadly disease.

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Cricket Ki Baat

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

Entertainment

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News