Updated on: December 04, 2024 15:21 IST

Sambhal Violence Row: Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka on way to Sambhal, stopped at Ghazipur border

Congress MPs Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and other Congress leaders arrive at the Ghazipur border on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway. Their convoy was stopped at the Ghazipur boarder by the police. Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and Congress MPs are going to violence-hit Sambhal.