Updated on: January 07, 2022 21:20 IST

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav mocks PM's security breach in Punjab

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Friday said protesting farmers should have allowed Prime Minister Narendra Modi to reach the rally venue in Punjab’s Ferozepur to let him witness and address the "empty chairs" there.