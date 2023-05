Updated on: May 26, 2023 9:25 IST

Sachin Pilot Vs Ashok Gehlot: Sachin Pilot give the government an ultimatum till May 30

The war of words is intensifying in Rajasthan Congress. CM Gehlot has once again attacked the pilot without naming him and has declared those demanding compensation in the paper leak case as mentally bankrupt. Gehlot has made such statements on the pilot in the past as well.