Updated on: April 13, 2023 12:12 IST

Sachin Pilot Vs Ashok Gehlot: Rajasthan-Congress discord has now reached Delhi

Rajasthan Political Crisis: The tussle between Rajasthan and Congress has now reached Delhi. Rajasthan Congress in-charge Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa is going to submit the report to the high command today regarding Sachin Pilot's fast against his own government in Jaipur.