Updated on: May 12, 2023 23:56 IST

Sachin Pilot set to form own his party, Buzz grows amid his ‘padyatra’

Only 6 months are left for the elections and the battle of Rajasthan Congress has come to the fore. The attitude of the high command is telling that it is currently with Ashok Gehlot... while Sachin Pilot is no longer in the mood to wait.