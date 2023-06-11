Sunday, June 11, 2023
     
  5. Sachin Pilot Rally: Sachin Pilot's rally in Dausa, Rajasthan

Updated on: June 11, 2023 15:02 IST

Sachin Pilot Rally: Sachin Pilot's rally in Dausa, Rajasthan

Sachin Pilot Rally: Sachin Pilot's public meeting in Dausa on the death anniversary of father Rajesh Pilot...Speculation to form a new party...Statement of Congress...All is well in Rajasthan.
