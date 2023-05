Updated on: May 15, 2023 13:28 IST

Sachin Pilot Jan Sangharsh Yatra: Today is last day of Sachin Pilot's Jan Sangharsh Padyatra

Sachin Pilot News: The fight for the post of CM is going on in Karnataka Congress. So discord continues in Rajasthan Congress as well. On the other hand, today is the last day of Sachin Pilot's Jan Sangharsh Padyatra against Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.