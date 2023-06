Updated on: June 01, 2023 14:21 IST

S. T. Hasan On Sakshi Murder Case: SP MP ST Hasan Reaction on Love Jihad Sakshi Murder Case

Sakshi Murder Case Update: Samajwadi Party MP ST Hasan's statement has also come on Sakshi murder case. ST Hasan has said that the killer of Sakshi should be hanged. ST Hasan has appealed to Muslim youths to consider Hindu girls as their sisters.