Updated on: October 16, 2024 18:28 IST

S Jaishankar in Pakistan: Jaishankar Stands Firm Against Terrorism and Extremism at SCO Summit

India’s External Affairs Minister, Dr. S. Jaishankar, is on a significant visit to Pakistan and delivered a national statement at the SCO Council of Heads of Government meeting this morning in Islamabad. In his address, he took a strong stance against terrorism.