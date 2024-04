Updated on: April 11, 2024 19:07 IST

S Jaishankar compares Digvijaya's comment over Katchatheevu island to Nehru's 'barren land' remark

BJP and Congress have crossed swords over Katchatheevu issue, and the former has accused the latter of neglecting fishermen's rights. Meanwhile, Congress’ Digvijaya Singh slammed PM, Modi, for raising the issue and said, ‘does anyone live on the island’.