Updated on: February 24, 2022 15:37 IST

Russia Ukraine War: Ukraine seeks help from India, appeals PM Modi to speak to Vladimir Putin

Ukraine has made an appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for help as Russia has launched a full-scale invasion."Modi is one of the most powerful and most respected leaders in the world. You have a special privilege and a strategic relationship with Russia," Polikha, Ambassador of Ukraine to India, said. "We are expecting a much more favourable attitude by the Indian government in this crisis situation," he told reporters.