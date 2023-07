Updated on: July 21, 2023 13:45 IST

Rule 176 vs Rule 267: What Opposition demands on manipur violence ?

There was an uproar in both the Houses yesterday on the issue of Manipur, but the uproar in the Rajya Sabha was discussed the most. Due to a rule, the proceedings of the Rajya Sabha came to a standstill yesterday. This rule is Rule 267 and Rule 176 of Rajya Sabha. See in this report.