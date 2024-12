Updated on: December 13, 2024 15:06 IST

Ruckus At JNU: ABVP alleges pre-planned attack during Sabarmati Report screening in JNU

Stones were pelted during the screening of Vikrant Massey starrer 'The Sabarmati Report' at JNU on Thursday. ABVP alleged that students, who are left-wingers always disrupt ABVP's programmes. During the screening, there has been a big uproar. Film posters were torn in protest.