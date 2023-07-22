Saturday, July 22, 2023
     
  5. Rozgar Mela: PM Modi distributes over 70,000 appointment letters to new government recruits

Updated on: July 22, 2023 11:45 IST

Rozgar Mela: PM Modi distributes over 70,000 appointment letters to new government recruits

Prime Minister Narendra Modi distributed more than 70,000 appointment letters to newly inducted recruits on Saturday (July 22) via video conferencing.
Rozgar Mela PM Modi 70 000 Appointment Letters

