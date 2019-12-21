Saturday, December 21, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. RJD supporters block roads during Bihar bandh in protest against CAA and NRC

News Videos

RJD supporters block roads during Bihar bandh in protest against CAA and NRC

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 21, 2019 19:58 IST ]

The Rashtriya Janata Dal supporters and workers blocked roads and disrupted movement of trains at different places in Bihar on Saturday during the bandh call given by them in protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and National Register for Citizens (NRC).

 

Aaj Ki Baat
Aap Ki Adalat
Cricket Ki Baat
Oh My God
Kurukshetra
Entertainment
Bigg boss 13

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News

  Previous VideoAnti-CAA protests: Left protesters marching towards BJP headquarter in Kolkata Next VideoDrishti saves Rakshit from kabilewalas  