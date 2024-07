Updated on: July 12, 2024 14:35 IST

Rishi Sunak's first speech as Leader of Opposition in UK Parliament

Rishi Sunak delivered a powerful maiden speech as the leader of the opposition in the House of Commons on July 9. Sunak began his speech by congratulating newly elected Prime Minister Keir Starmer for his victory. He further said ‘sorry’ and apologised to his party members who were not re-elected.