January 02, 2022

Riots ended in UP after BJP came to power, says CM Yogi in Meerut

PM Modi laid the foundation stones of Major Dhyanchand Sports University in Meerut today. Speaking at the event, CM Yogi took a sharp jibe at opposition. In his statement he said that after BJP came to power in UP in 2017, riots were stopped forever and the Kanwar yatra stopped for years, started again.