  5. Republic Day 2021: 'Rudra’ formation comprising a Dakota aircraft flanked by 2 Mi-17 IV helicopters

One Rafale with 2 Jaguar Deep penetration strike aircraft & 2 MiG-29 Air Superiority Fighters, in 'Eklavya’ formation are the next to fly past, at a height of 300m & speed of 780 Km/h.
