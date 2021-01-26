Tuesday, January 26, 2021
     
Republic Day 2021: Marching Contingent & Band of Bangladesh Army participate in R-Day parade

Marching Contingent and Band of Bangladesh Army participate in Republic Day parade. The contingent is being led by Lt Col Abu Mohammed Shahnoor Shawan.

