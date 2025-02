Rekha Gupta Delhi CM & Parvesh Verma Deputy CM: Rekha Gupta will take oath as the Chief Minister of Delhi on February 20 Gupta will take oath as the Delhi Chief Minister at Ramlila Maidan on Thursday (February 20). The ceremony is expected to take place at around 12:35 pm and is likely to be attended by top BJP leaders, including chief ministers from party-ruled states.