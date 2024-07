Updated on: July 14, 2024 19:01 IST

Ratna Bhandar Reopens: Devotees throng Jagannath Temple as 'Ratna Bhandar’ reopens after 46 years

Ratna Bhandar of Sri Jagannath Temple in Puri re-opened on July 14, after 46 years. The Ratna Bhandar of the Shri Jagannath Temple was opened following Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) issued by the Odisha government. watch to know more!