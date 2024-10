Updated on: October 10, 2024 18:15 IST

Ratan Tata: From Tata Salt to Nano & Acquiring Jaguar- A Timeline of Major Events From His Life

Ratan Tata, the former Tata Group chairman and iconic industrialist died at south Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital at 11.30 pm on October 9. Ratan Tata's life inspired many. From launching Tata Salt to Nano, here's a timeline of major events that defined his life.