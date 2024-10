Updated on: October 10, 2024 14:07 IST

Ratan Tata Demise: Devendra Fadnavis remembers Ratan Tata, says “Great loss for the country”

Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis arrived at Breach Candy Hospital following the death of Ratan Tata on October 9. He said, "Ratan Tata was not only a very successful industrialist, but also a bigger personality because of the way he worked for the country and society.