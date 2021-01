Rashtriya Kisan Mazdoor Sangathan withdraws from farmers' protest following violent tractor rally incident

Rashtriya Kisan Mazdoor Sangathan (RKMS) national convenor Sardar VM Singh on January 27 announced withdrew from farmers' agitation following yesterday's violence that happened during tractor rally in Delhi. "We can't carry forward a protest with someone whose direction is different. So, I wish them the best but VM Singh and Rashtriya Kisan Mazdoor Sangathan are withdrawing from this protest right away. The protest will continue until we get MSP guarantee but the protest will not go on in this form with me. We have not come here to get people martyred or beaten up," said AIKSCC national convenor Sardar VM Singh.