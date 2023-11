Updated on: November 25, 2023 18:49 IST

Randeep Hooda announces wedding with longtime girlfriend Lin Laishram

Randeep Hooda and his girlfriend Lin Laishram announced their wedding date in an Instagram post. The couple will tie the knot on November 29 in Imphal. Taking to Instagram, the duo shared the big news and wrote ''We Have Exciting News,'' in the caption.