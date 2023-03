Updated on: March 30, 2023 14:58 IST

Ram Shobha Yatra: Ram Navami procession held in Delhi's Jahangirpuri despite delhi police denial

Ram Navami 2023: Shobha Yatra of Ram Navami has been taken out in Jahangirpuri. The police had not given permission for this procession, yet this crowd of devotees of Ram who came down on the road, dancing, singing and dancing, was moving forward.