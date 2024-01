Updated on: January 22, 2024 11:19 IST

Ram Mandir: Amitabh Bachchan arrives for Ram Mandir 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony at Ayodhya

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan reached Ayodhya with family in order to attend the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony at Ram Mandir. The Pran Pratishtha is scheduled for 12:30 pm.