Updated on: January 22, 2024 11:35 IST

Ram Mandir Ayodhya: Mukesh Ambani's home Antilia decorated with lights to welcome Lord Ram

As Ayodhya is all set for the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of Ram Mandir on January 22, Reliance Industries Chairman and MD Mukesh Ambani’s home ‘Antilia’ in Mumbai was also decked up for ‘Pran Pratishtha’. Antilia decorated as India gets ready to welcome Lord Shree Ram. Check out the video.